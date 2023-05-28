AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a garage fire near downtown Amarillo.

According to AFD, at around 1:43 p.m., the department received multiple calls due to the size of the fire and how close it was to the highway.

AFD said at around 1:48 p.m., crews arrived at 3600 Hayen St. and found a garage fully involved, the fire was contained to the garage and under control at 2:00 p.m.

Officials reported no injuries, and the cause is currently under investigation.