AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding six fires that were reported in the Amarillo area between Thursday and Friday morning.

Thursday (May 19)

3100 block of Fleetwood

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Fleetwood in the Paramount neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, three townhome units burned in the fire after it appeared to have started in the garage of the middle unit and spread to the other two units.

6500 block of E Amarillo Blvd.

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 6500 block of E Amarillo Blvd. around 8:41 p.m. Thursday evening, according to a news release. When crews arrived, they located a single-wide trailer with smoke and flames visible from the side of the structure.

According to the release, firefighters completed a search of the trailer and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, crews remained on the scene “to monitor the CO levels until it was safe. The fire remains under investigation, officials said.

2100 block of S. Washington

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 10:42 p.m. in the 2100 block of S Washington. According to a news release, officials found a small house showing smoke. Crews eventually found the fire in a back apartment.

According to the release, crews “pulled an attack line,” entering through the apartment’s front door to put out the fire. Crews then checked for any fire extension.

Officials said there were no injuries in the incident. However, the northbound lanes of Washington were temporarily closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

Friday (May 20)

400 block of N. Lincoln

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 400 block of N. Lincoln around 1:38 a.m. Friday. According to a news release, officials found a single-story home involved in fire when crews arrived.

Because of the “heavy conditions” of the fire, the incident commander on the scene made the decision to take a defensive approach to the fire. According to the release, firefighters then extinguished and overhauled the house to make sure there were no hot spots.

Officials said there were no injuries in the incident. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the incident and found that there was no active power or gas to the house.

3900 block of SE 12th

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an outside fire in the 3900 block of SE 12th Ave. around 5:13 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a fence on fire that had spread to a detached garage. After attacking the fire, firefighters then checked the front of the home for a potential extension.

According to a news release, there were no injuries in the incident. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the incident and found that there was no active power or gas to the house, also noting previous fire damage to the west of the current fire. Officials from the office are investigating this incident as arson.

Undated Fire

5200 block of Clearwater

Officials from the department also released details surrounding a sixth fire coming from the eaves of a house in the 5200 block of Clearwater. This came after the homeowner was “soldering a water line on the front of the house.”

According to the release, firefighters were able to “pull the soffit and extinguish the smoldering fire quickly.” No details were given on when the fire occurred by the Amarillo Fire Department.