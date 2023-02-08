AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released information regarding a structure fire on Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Polk Street, which they said was caused by a cigarette.

AFD reported that at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews were called to a fire in the 1600 block of North Polk Street. Upon arrival, first units found a small residential structure with “light smoke coming from an open front door,” said officials.

The initial report, officials noted, indicated that a person was still inside the home and additional units were called to assist due to people being potentially at risk.

Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in the back corner of the house and, according to officials, no victims or injured parties were found in the home.

Officials detailed that the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and determined that the incident was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials into a waste basket.” The department advised community members to always make sure to properly extinguish and discard smoking materials.