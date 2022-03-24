AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Thursday morning structure fire at the old St. Anthony’s Hospital building at 200 NW Seventh Ave.

According to a news release, officials with the department were dispatched to a fire at the site around 2:52 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived at the old St. Anthony’s Hospital building around 2:57 a.m., crews found light smoke coming from a chimney on the roof of the building.

This comes after officials from the department warned the public of “homeless and transients” causing fires in abandoned buildings. In December 2021, officials said one of the abandoned buildings that have caused the fire department problems is the old St. Anthony’s Hospital building, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com

Firefighters, along with officers from the Amarillo Police Department, entered the building and located a fireplace in the basement where people were burning copper wire. Firefighters then extinguished the fire with a water pump can. The fire was under control by 3:12 a.m.

The release said that an occupant of the building was located when officials exited. They were then questioned by Amarillo Police. There were no injuries in the incident, with the fire being reported to be isolated to the fireplace. No property damage was reported.