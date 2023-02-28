AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported emergency plane landing that occurred at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the department, a Piper single-engine aircraft lost electric power and the individuals on board reportedly were not sure if the aircraft’s landing gear was down. Officials said they were able to contact the Amarillo tower via cell phone prior to landing.

Crews met the aircraft at runway 22 and followed them after landing. According to the department, the landing gear of the aircraft was down and there were no reported injuries to the two people and the dog on board.