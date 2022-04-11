AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire near Downtown Amarillo Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officials responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of S. Monroe Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived at around 4:14 p.m., smoke and fire were found coming from a single unit of an abandoned apartment building.

When they arrived, crews entered the building and had the fire under control by around 4:24 p.m. Officials said in the release that there were no injuries reported.

“The Amarillo Fire Department asks you to be alert around vacant structures and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities,” the release said.

