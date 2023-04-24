AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a house fire on Sunday afternoon in southwest Amarillo where no injuries were reported.

AFD reported that crews responded to a structure fire around 1:06 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane, with initial reports indicating heavy smoke and fire showing out of a single-story residence.

Firefighters began to attack the fire from outside to “facilitate an interior fire attack,” according to AFD. The crew then attacked the fire from the inside until the fire became “untenable due to the heavy fire conditions in the attic.”

Firefighters continued to extinguish from the outside until conditions began to improve which “allowed firefighters to perform a primary and secondary search,” noted AFD.

AFD command reported that the residence was “a total loss” due to the heavy fire damage that was sustained. The fire, according to AFD, was reported to be under control by units at around 2:30 p.m.

AFD reported that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.