AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Wednesday morning fire in northwest Amarillo that resulted in no injuries.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire call around 7:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of NW 15th. When the first unit arrived, firefighters found a single-story home with smoke coming out of the front door. When they entered the home, firefighters found a “smoldering carpet fire” that filled the house with smoke.

Officials put out the fire and cleared the home of smoke. According to the release, the owner of the home was apparently asleep at the time of the fire and the next-door neighbor heard the smoke alarm going off. The neighbor ran inside the home and rescued the occupant of the home, who officials said uses a wheelchair.

Officials said the fire was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials,” according to the release.

“The Amarillo Fire Department would like to remind you to make sure you completely extinguish any smoking materials,” the release said. “The AFD would also like to stress the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.”