AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday evening fire that occurred in an unoccupied home in northeast Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officials with the department were dispatched to a fire at an unoccupied home in the 3600 block of NE 24th around 10:03 p.m. Thursday. When officials arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the side of the house.

Officials said there were no injuries in the incident. The release said that crews returned to the scene around 7 a.m. Friday on reports of smoke. Firefighters soaked the house down and returned back to service.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident, the release said.