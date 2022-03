AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in north Amarillo.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department told MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene that a fire occurred at a residence near the intersection of NE 24th and Polk. Officials did not report any injuries at the scene.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates