AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released an update after a series of calls concerning gas odors across the city.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, officials received multiple calls on Tuesday morning about a gas odor throughout the city. Atmos Energy was notified about the situation, and as of 9:45 a.m. was investigating in order to locate the source of the odor.

The fire department asked residents to call Atmos Energy to report further instances of the smell, instead of 911. The Atmos Energy gas emergency number can be reached at 866-322-8667.

