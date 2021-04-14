Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigating house fire, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that occurred in the 2200 block of South Arthur this evening.

AFD said fire units were dispatched to a two-story home at 5:42 p.m., and arrived on-scene at 5:48 p.m. AFD crews then found light smoke and flames coming from upstairs.

According to AFD, the fire was under control at 6:15 p.m., and there were no injuries. The cause is still under investigation.