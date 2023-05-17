AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department announced that its deputy fire chief will soon retire after serving 30 years with the department.

According to a news release from the department, Deputy Fire Chief Sam Baucom has served with the department since April 1993, serving in various roles including program manager over rescue, emergency preparedness and training, as well as the deputy chief over the support and operations decisions.

The department will host a retirement celebration at 3 p.m. Friday at the hospitality room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, the release said.

Some of Baucom’s accomplishments that the department listed include:

Developed the water-rescue, building collapse and trench rescue programs;

Assisted in teh design of the Heavy Rescue Truck;

Taught for Amarillo College Fire Academy and the college’s Safety and Environmental Technology programs;

Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office;

Responded to various events, like the March 2006 East Amarillo Complex Fire, the July 2014 Town Square Apartment Fire as well as Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“Chief Baucom`s contributions to the Amarillo Fire Department, the Amarillo Community, and the great state of Texas will be greatly missed,” the release said. “We wish him and his family the best in his retirement and thank him for his distinguished service.”