Amarillo Fire Dept. sending crew to California to help battle wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has been requested to help with the California wildfires.

AFD said five crew members are headed to the Golden State on their TIFMAS truck. They will meet with the rest of the responding task force before heading out of town.

They plan to get to Needles, California sometime tomorrow.

The crew will be deployed for 14 days with the possibility of seven more days.

