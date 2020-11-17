Amarillo Fire Dept. & 24 Hours in the Canyon teaming up for “Up in Smoke” event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department and 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center are joining forces in a unique way to say goodbye to 2020.

2020 has not been kind to a lot of organizations, like the Amarillo Fire Department.

“Any of the events that we do out at the schools, fire drills, any of that stuff, pretty much everything has been cancelled. So we’re shut down,” said Capt. Cody Snyder, Amarillo Fire Department.

24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center had their annual bike race cancelled due to COVID-19.

“People refer to 2020 as a major dumpster fire and so who better to partner with than Amarillo Fire Department to try and rid us of all this bad luck,” said Ryan Parnell, 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center Director.

Thus the idea for “Up in Smoke” was born.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to be able to raise some money and at the same to help people just get rid of those negative thoughts and all of that negative energy that this year has contained in one big grand finale,” said Jeff Justus, Amarillo Fire Department Community Liaison.

With the leftover bib numbers they have from the cancelled bike race, people can donate five dollars and write whatever message they want regarding 2020.

That message will then be safely burned and monitored by AFD.

The funds will go toward a new open-air training tower for AFD. For 24 Hours in the Canyon, licensing a brand new program that focuses on chemotherapy’s effects on the brain.

“It’s a great opportunity for all of us to connect with the community. But not only that, to just form a stronger bond with Ryan and his group and to tie our cause in with their cause because we’re all here for the community,” said Justus.

“To be able to bring in the fire department and help them in a time when they need something as well. It really means a lot,” said Parnell.

This event will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Bibs are available for purchase here.