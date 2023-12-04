AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department recently announced that supervisory chief officers will now be referred to as “Battalion Chief” instead of “District Chief” following a previous report that AFD added a third chief officer to each shift on Oct. 4.

AFD detailed that the title of “Battalion Chief” is the standardized terminology that many fire departments in the U.S. use for their chief officers.

AFD noted that stations were reorganized into battalions instead of the previous two districts, giving the three chiefs per shift an opportunity to “spend more time conversing and connecting with the fire crews around town.”

The Battalion Chiefs, according to AFD, will continue to oversee their assigned districts, handle daily staffing, and serve as the Incident Commander for emergencies.