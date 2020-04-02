Amarillo Fire Department’s mascot makes neighborhood appearances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department’s mascot made an appearance in some area neighborhoods to the delight of some local kids.
AFD is trying to stay connected with our community even while practicing social distancing.
Today, the mascot, Sparky, made stops in several neighborhoods to wave at kids.
Then, they made a special stop to sing happy birthday to an Amarillo woman who is turning 100.
The firehouses remain closed because of social distancing guidelines.
