Update: One in critical condition after 2nd alarm structure fire

UPDATE: Shortly after 8 PM Saturday, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a second alarm fire at 1540 Bell St. and had it under control a little after 8:30 PM.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burns to their hands and face along with smoke inhalation. Two others were not transported.

Seven dogs had to be removed and no injuries were reported to the animals.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

Courtesy: Jay McCoy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is injured after a second alarm structure fire at 1540 Bell St, which the Amarillo Fire Department is currently on the scene.

There is a second person, according to Amarillo Fire Department, whose status at this time is unknown.

According to AFD, the fire is currently under control.