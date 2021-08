From left to right: FF Gabel, FF Vongkaysone, FF Soliz, FF Patterson, FF Johnson, FF Moon, FF Fiore, FF Perdue, FF Villarreal and FF Barrera – via The Amarillo Fire Department Facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department welcomes 10 new members to its department.

Today, AFD announced the hiring of 10 rookies, who will undergo six weeks of orientation before being assigned to a station and shift.

AFD said they wish these new recruits good luck and a long safe career.