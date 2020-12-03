Amarillo Fire Department warns of possible danger with holiday decorations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is almost time to deck the halls, light the Menorah , and fill your home with holiday cheer.

However, before you do, the Amarillo Fire Department wants to remind you that safety comes before decorations.

“Anytime you have stockings hanging over your fireplace there’s potential there, just general decorations that people use in their homes for Christmas and Thanksgiving and Hanukkah and different holidays,” Captain Cody Snyder, with the Amarillo Fire Department, explained.

According to Captain Snyder, something as small as a short in your Christmas lights could engulf your home in flames within a matter of minutes.

“I myself have responded to fires on Christmas morning and Christmas Eve, families wake up to nothing and what’s supposed to be a joyous day ends up being nothing but cleanup and a little bit of heartache,” Captain Snyder stated.

AFD said one of the best places to start keeping a watchful eye is usually the tree.

“Once they’re cut down they start to dry out they just become a fire waiting to happen,” Captain Snyder said.

By using non-flammable decorations, checking lights, and watering the tree daily, the risks of a holiday fire goes down. However, AFD said you should still have things ready for a just in case moment.

“You got to have smoke detectors. Any of this stuff if it lights off at night you’ll be sound asleep and not know about it,” Captain Snyder said.

If a fire does happen AFD wants people to remember to get out and stay out.

They say to reduce this another way would be to make sure all lights are off at night when you go to bed and keep doors shut when you are asleep.



