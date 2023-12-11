AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department wanted to warn residents of the potential fire risk in devices with lithium-ion batteries following a recent incident where investigators determined that a fire was caused by a malfunctioning solar battery charging generator.

Those types of batteries can be found in solar charging generators and other portable power devices, including:

E-Vehicles

Portable power storage devices

E-scooters

Power tools

E-Mowers and lawn equipment

Bluetooth headsets and headphones

Cell phones

Computer peripherals (computer mouse)

Digital cameras

E-Readers

Game controllers

Laptops

Smartwatches

Tablets

“While solar generators offer a convenient, environmentally friendly way to stay powered during outages, it’s crucial to remember that they contain powerful lithium-ion batteries,” said Fire Chief Jason Mays of the Amarillo Fire Department. “Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite under certain conditions, posing a significant fire risk.”

AFD Fire Investigator Captain Hon Heath said residents should be mindful when handling batteries and battery packs. A device may be unsafe and present a fire hazard if it is dropped or hit by another object.

Signs of lithium-ion battery failure include:

Popping and hissing noises

Bubbling or bulging areas on the product’s exterior

White, wispy smoke

The Amarillo Fire Department also added precautions the community can take when using battery-powered devices, including:

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully regarding charging, storage and disposal guidelines.

Never leave batteries unattended while charging. Monitor them closely and unplug them when fully charged.

Avoid extreme temperatures. Do not expose batteries to direct sunlight, heat sources or freezing temperatures.

Do not overload batteries. Use only the recommended charging cables and adapters.

Store batteries in a cool, dry place. Do not store them in direct sunlight or near flammable materials.

Watch for signs of damage. If a battery appears swollen, discolored or leaks, discontinue use immediately and dispose of it properly.

Have working smoke alarms and ensure everyone knows what sound the alarm makes when it sounds.

In case of a fire, get out and call 911.

“With the holidays approaching fast, many gifts containing lithium-ion batteries will be given,” said Mays. “By taking these simple precautions and being aware of the potential risks, we can work together to help prevent future incidents that threaten lives and property – especially during what should be a safe and fun time of the year.”