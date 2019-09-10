Amarillo Fire Department trains for situations they face in real emergencies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has been doing live fire training all week, preparing firefighters for things they will face in real emergencies.

During live fire training, firefighters get the opportunity to learn different kinds of rescues, strategies for saving trapped firefighters, and what to do if they get trapped themselves.

It also allows them to try new techniques.

“We’re trying out some new techniques,” said AFD Community Liaison Jeff Justus. “They’ve been around for a while in the fire service, but we’re trying it now. Putting a ladder in a window for example and tilting it downward to put the victim’s body on it, and you can use that leverage to get them out of there. It’s way easier than trying to lift a body up and out of a window.”

The goal of live fire training is for firefighters to become more proficient in self-rescue and rescuing victims.