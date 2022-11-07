AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire in the 2000 block of South Washington on Saturday morning that spurred a reminder for fire and furnace safety.

Amarillo Fire Department crews were dispatched to South Washington at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials, and arriving units found a two-story home with smoke showing from the front door. Fire crews were told by witnesses that there was a person still in the house while they were readying to enter the home, but the person exited the home safely as firefighters were entering.

Crews reported that the fire came from a floor furnace in the entryway of the home. There were no injuries reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was caused by, “improperly stored combustibles on a floor furnace.”

In the wake of the incident, fire department officials reminded the community to not place anything on top of a floor furnace.