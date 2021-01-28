Amarillo Fire Department sees major benefits from new MSA air packs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the cost of $1,200,000, the Amarillo Fire Department was able to make one of the “best investments they’ve had in awhile.”

AFD’s Captain Cody Snyder shared that last November, the Amarillo Fire Department put funds, provided by a taxpayer approved bond election in 2016, towards new equipment.

With that money, AFD was able to purchase 155 self-contained breathing apparatus’ and 390 new bottles.

Captain Snyder said, “So we swapped those out. They went in to service in November, the first part of November. They’ve been pretty nice. They’re a lot more comfortable.”

Captain Snyder also shared that the new air packs are both lighter and a lot more adjustable.

“We have a couple guys that are flirting with seven feet tall. We have other guys that are just a little over five feet, so one air pack doesn’t fit. These packs are adjustable. They have a waistband that you can adjust up and down, that kind of allows to fit on your back better,” said Captain Snyder.

He further explained how the lighter equipment can be beneficial.

“Once you start working, it’s kind of like exercising. Your heartrate goes up, so it consumes more oxygen, more air,” explained Captain Snyder.

He continued, “We can get a lot more work done. We can search a building a little bit longer. We can get into these homes and places and do what we need to do for a longer period of time before we have to leave and swap bottles out or let a new crew come in to relieve us.”

However, more than anything else, Captain Snyder said they are grateful.