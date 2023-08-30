AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night on the 300 block of Parker St.
Information is limited at this time. Officials said the fire is under control and they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
