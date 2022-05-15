AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a second alarm fire that damaged two houses Sunday evening.

According to AFD, officials responded to a house fire on the 3800 block of Hancock on Sunday. AFD said the fire started on the outside of one house and moved to the inside, where it burned through the roof. A second home was also damaged.

AFD said there were no injuries.

Amarillo Fire Department reports crews are still working to get the fire under control.

