AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early Saturday morning, the Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4600 block of Meadowlark Drive. Upon arrival, the first unit noticed fire showing on the backside of the trailer home and the occupant standing outside.

Fire crews performed a 360 of the structure and made entry into the house to begin suppression operations.

The fire was called under control at 5:08 AM.No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

Later that same morning, at 9:38 AM, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2200 block of SW 1st. The first unit on scene reported heavy black smoke throughout the home with flames visible from the windows and roof in the front of the house.

The three occupants were outside when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire accidental due to a kerosene heater that was placed too close to combustible materials.