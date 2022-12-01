AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to a social media post from the department.

Crews were on the scene at the tire shop, located at 27th & Ross working to calm the flames and the department advised the community to avoid the area as lines across the roads and the entire intersection are shut down.

The social media post stated that crews are expected to be their all day.