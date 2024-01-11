AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department units responded to a home fire in southwest Amarillo at around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, EMS, AFD and Amarillo Police Department units were on the scene of the home fire located at southwest 4th Avenue and South Rusk Street.
Staff further reported that smoke could be seen coming from the home, however, flames were not visible and the fire was considered under control as of 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
