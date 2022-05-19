UPDATE: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that three townhome units burned in the fire. According to AFD, crews arrived and found a large plume and heavy smoke coming from a multi-residential building.

AFD said the fire appears to have started in the garage of the middle unit and spread to the other two units. Cars under a carport in the back of the building also burned said AFD.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire, this evening, in the 3100 block of Fleetwood in the Paramount Neighborhood that involved a townhome.

Fire crews told us that a car caught fire in the garage of the home and spread to the attic.

Eight units in total responded to the scene and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.