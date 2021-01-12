Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire at 3501 NE 22nd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3501 NE 22nd.

According to AFD, the first units that arrived reported smoke coming from the front of the house.

AFD said crews got into the house and put out a fire in a front bedroom.

According to AFD one pet was rescued from the home and was doing well.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and the fire is under investigation.

