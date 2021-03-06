Amarillo Fire Department responds to large house fire in SE Amarillo, no injuries reported

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo Fire Department_1523502657340.jpg.jpg

File Photo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — No injuries were reported in a Friday night fire at an abandoned house in Southeast Amarillo. At around 8:20 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of S. Houston, AFD officials said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a large amount of fire showing from the abandoned residence. According to AFD, crews were able to contain the fire from the outside and then entered the residence to search for occupants, and fully extinguish the fire.

AFD went on to say the fire was under control around 9 p.m. An individual who was questioned by the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office, admitted to accidentally starting the fire, but was released after questioning.

The fire is still under investigation.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss