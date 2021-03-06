Amarillo Fire Department responds to large house fire in SE Amarillo, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — No injuries were reported in a Friday night fire at an abandoned house in Southeast Amarillo. At around 8:20 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of S. Houston, AFD officials said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a large amount of fire showing from the abandoned residence. According to AFD, crews were able to contain the fire from the outside and then entered the residence to search for occupants, and fully extinguish the fire.

AFD went on to say the fire was under control around 9 p.m. An individual who was questioned by the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office, admitted to accidentally starting the fire, but was released after questioning.

The fire is still under investigation.