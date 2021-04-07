Amarillo Fire Department responds to house fire in north Amarillo, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Balsam earlier today. AFD said the first engine on scene found a single story residence with smoke showing from the eaves.

AFD began to attack the fire from the outside and shortly entered the residence to search for possible victims. AFD stated the fire was contained mostly to the attic of the house and no victims were found. AFD crews brought the fire under control at 12:24 p.m.

No injuries were reported. According to AFD, the suspected cause was food left on the stove. AFD reminds citizens to never leave cooking food unattended.

