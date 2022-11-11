AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home with heavy fire in the back, reported as coming through the roof.

Firefighters entered the home and had the fire extinguished “quickly,” according to the release. Officials with the department said the house was vacant with no utilities. At the scene, officials said there were blankets found and other indicators that there were people staying in the home.