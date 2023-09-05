Update: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department detailed that crews were able to contain the reported grassfire on the northside of the Rick Husband International Airport near Highway 60 on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials noted that Potter County Fire Rescue were called to provide additional aid before it spread to airport property or any structures in the area.

Further, no injuries were reported and no structure were damaged in the grassfire, according to AFD.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, AFD reported.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is on the scene of a grassfire on the northside of the Rick Husband International Airport near the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon.