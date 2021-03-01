Amarillo Fire Department responds to fire at S. Monroe St

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that they responded to a structure fire at 405 S. Monroe, late afternoon.

According to AFD, the first crews arrived at 3:25 p.m. and found smoke coming from a structure in the back of the reported address.

Crews entered the home and found fire coming from the kitchen, and crews began work putting out the fire while searching the home said AFD.

AFD said no one was found in the home and the fire was extinguished.

AFD continues, the Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office responded but had not determined a cause as of yet, and damage estimates are not currently available.

AFD said one resident was seen by AMS, but was not transported to the hospital.