AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire on Friday morning in the area of northeast Amarillo, MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene reported.

Several AFD units along with AMS responded to the 1200 block of North Fairfield and staff noted that the fire appeared to be out and crews were still hosing down the house at around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Community members driving in the area should be aware of possible delays and be cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.