AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews were called to the Firecrest Village Apartments.

AFD said crews arrived and found a kitchen fully involved with fire getting into the upper cabinet. Firefighters were able to perform a search and get the fire knocked down quickly.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the occupants was cooking and fell asleep when the fire started. A smoke detector woke them up and they were able to exit the unit without injury.

AFD initially responded with 9 units and 30 firefighters.