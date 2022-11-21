AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured.

NE 27th Avenue

According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue on Saturday evening and found smoke showing out of the open front door of a home. While the fire was out by the time crews arrived, department officials reported that the 71-year-old occupant of the home was burned during a flash fire while cooking. She was flown to a burn center in Lubbock for treatment.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental, and the department took the opportunity to recommend having a fire extinguisher available while cooking.

North Cleveland Street

On Monday morning, according to the fire department, crews responded to a call in the 3100 block of North Cleveland at around 6:30 a.m. Crews found a home with smoke and fire showing from the attic vent, upon arrival, and firefighters were able to force open the front door and contain the fire to the attic of the home.

None of the occupants of the home were there at the time of the fire, according to the department, and the cause is still under investigation. However, a firefighter sprained a wrist while battling the fire and was reported to have been taken in “for a routine evaluation.”

Other weekend fires

Other fires that the Amarillo Fire Department reported included others in attic spaces, kitchens, and a rubbish fire in a back garage. No further injuries were reported.