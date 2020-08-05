Amarillo Fire Department responding to fire Northeast of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire on the Amarillo College East Campus near the airport.

According to AFD there were no occupants inside the vacant dorm building.

Fire crews were inside when a roof collapse forced them back outside.

Crews are working to contain the fire.

One firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion, there are no other reported injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.

