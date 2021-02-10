Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire in 500 block of W. Colorado Ave.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Colorado around 1:30 p.m. Initial reports said two structures were involved.

According to AFD, the first unit arrived on-scene and found a travel trailer and a large shop involved with fire. A total of 10 AFD units responded. Crews extinguished the travel trailer quickly but had to force to entry into the shop to access the fire.

Residents said the shop contained large amounts of welding equipment including oxygen and acetylene. AFD said the fire was under control around 2pm.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the fire but no update has been released. No injuries were reported and no other homes became involved.