UPDATE:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released further information on a Tuesday morning house fire on the 1600 block of S. Ong.

According to the department, firefighters arrived at the home at around 9 a.m. Tuesday with seven units responding. The fire was considered under control at around 10:25 a.m., and officials reported to believe that it had begun by accident at the back of the house.

via the Amarillo Fire Department

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire and made it out safely, said officials, although one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five dogs were also noted as having survived the fire, although the department reported that multiple cats and a dog were found dead.

ORIGINAL:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire near Central Amarillo.

According to reports from the MyHighPlains.com reporter at the scene, officials from the fire department had five trucks and 18 personnel called out to a fire in the 1600 block of S. Ong Tuesday morning. While no injuries were reported, officials did say that a pet died in the incident.

