AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported no injuries after an early Friday morning apartment fire in south Amarillo, which officials said may have been caused by a lightning strike.

According to the department, firefighters responded early Friday morning to the Silos At Farmers apartments in south Amarillo after receiving calls about flames being visible through a roof. When crews arrived, they found fire showing from the eaves of one of the apartment units. While the apartment with the fire was found to be unoccupied, crews evacuated the adjoining units and found the fire to be mostly localized in the attic space.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and the department noted that its “C shift” crews had the fire contained within five minutes of arrival.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was caused by a “weather incident.” The department said that it was possibly a lightning strike, though it could not be confirmed without a weather report.