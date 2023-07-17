AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Sunday fire in northwest Amarillo that resulted in the deaths of two people.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Northwest First Street at around 11 a.m. on Sunday after a call reporting an outside fire that threatened a nearby home. When they arrived, crews discovered a camper “fully involved” in a fire behind a home.

While the fire was brought under control in around five minutes, according to the department, firefighters found two people dead inside the camper “due to injuries sustained from the fire.”

The department said that the damage sustained in the fire were estimated at around $1,200, and the cause was ruled “undetermined” by the Fire Marshal’s Office after its investigation.

“Our sympathies go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” said fire department officials.

In the wake of the deadly fire, the department also reminded community members to ensure they have properly functioning smoke detectors in their homes, as they play a “crucial” role in offering early warning of a fire.