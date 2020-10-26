Amarillo Fire Department remains on scene of church fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported being called out to a fire on 6th and Georgia on Oct. 25 at 9:39 p.m. AFD found an abandoned church with fire showing from the roof, and a section of the roof collapsed.

Fire crews said they could not enter the building due to the collapsed roof and began extinguishing the fire from the outside. The north wall collapsed, followed by the rest of the roof, shortly after crews arrived on scene. Nearby buildings were closely monitored to ensure the fire did not spread.

Fire crews remain on scene today, and ask that people avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

