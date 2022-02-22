AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Tuesday afternoon house fire in east Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, officials were called to a house fire in the 800 block of S. Bivins around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, officials saw “heavy black smoke” coming from the rear of the home. Crews then entered the house from the back, eventually finding an addition to the home “fully involved in fire.”

Firefighters from the department were able to bring the fire under control quickly, stopping it from spreading through the rest of the home. According to the release, crew members then performed salvage and overhaul operations while working to ventilate the house after it was charged with heat and smoke.

According to the release, the occupants of the house made it out safely. The American Red Cross was notified on behalf of the family. Officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office are currently investigating the incident.