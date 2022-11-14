AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire at a vacant house on Park Avenue early Monday morning.

According to the department, crews were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday and found an abandoned house, “fully involved and venting through the roof on the backside.” Multiple crews fought the fire from both the front and back of the building, and the fire was called under control just after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the fire department, and crews were reported to have, “performed extensive overhaul operations to ensure the structure was deemed safe enough to leave.” Crews were at the scene for nearly three hours, said officials, and the Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the cause of the fire at the time of reporting.

Previously, the fire department noted that crews responded to three different structure fires over the weekend alongside a number of others, and reminded the community of safety tips and guidelines to follow as the High Plains experiences winter weather.