AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire that occurred in north Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, four fire trucks and two command units responded to a house near the intersection of NW 5th Avenue and North Lamar, around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When officials arrived, they reported a single-story home that was “fully involved.” According to the release, the fire was brought under control by 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, and no injuries were reported.

“The Amarillo Fire Department would like to remind our community: in the event of a fire… get out, stay out, and call 911,” the release said.