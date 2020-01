AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has released data they collected during the last year.

In 2019, AFD responded to more than 23,000 calls, 822 of those were fire calls, and more than 1,500 were calls for EMS.

Last year, AFD constructed a new Firehouse 3, a new Firehouse 9, and is currently remodeling Firehouse 5.

They also integrated two paramedic engines into their ranks.

More than 60% of emergencies that AFD responds to are medical emergencies.