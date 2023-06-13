AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department recently released its annual report for 2022, consisting of fire department-related data collected throughout 2022 as well as what the goals for each specific portion of the department are moving forward into the future.

In 2022, crews responded to 22,246 incidents, 1,221 of which were structure fires, the highest annual total on record. Officials also reported that 15,063 responses were to EMS emergencies. The incidents that the department responded to included:

Fires: 1,221;

EMS/Rescue: 15,063;

Hazardous Condition: 856;

Service Call: 736;

Good Intent: 2,756;

False: 1,587;

Other: 27;

Total Runs: 22,246.

Out of these incidents, officials reported that 13 civilian injuries were reported, while seven civilian fatalities were reported in 2022.

Amarillo Fire Chief Jason Mays said in a letter that accompanied the report that the department increased the amount of training that occurred in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic “drastically impacted” the department’s training. That training included “wide live-fire drills and competency-based training.”

“This specific type of hands-on training ensures our firefighters are prepared to protect the community by facing the challenges presented at an ever-changing fireground,” Mays said in the report.

Mays also highlighted the expansion and enhancements of the department’s EMS capabilities, with all 17 trucks having advanced life support trained members on board, and related equipment. The department also used funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase 15 cardiac monitors for every firetruck.

In regards to future plans for the department, Mays said in the report that the Amarillo Fire Department aims at adding more fire stations, highlighting the need for a station in the hospital district, Fire Station 14.

“This project was funded with the FY 2022-2023 budget, as was hiring 15 firefighters to be housed after construction concludes,” Mays said. “Potential locations needing fire station construction are located in the industrial area east of town, as well as the south and southwest areas of town where expansion is most active.”

Within the report, each division of the Amarillo Fire Department highlighted” accomplishments, as well as future goals for the department moving forward. Some of those goals included:

Continue work on obtaining the services of a Behavioral Health Specialist, who specializes in care for first responders (Personnel Support);

Increase funding through budget prioritizing, grant opportunities and city leadership cooperation for necessary capital purchases and monetary support (Emergency Medical Services);

Continue to look at updating/replacing aging equipment on the HazMat unit with newer technologies to facilitate safer response to HazMat incidents (Hazardous Materials);

100% pass rate and certification for 23 fire academy fire recruits (Training Division);

Improve recruit training and skills testing for recruits, including updating probationary testing and firefighter task book (Training Division);

Take every opportunity to include elements of EMS training with structural training (Training Division);

Conduct prescribed fires to mitigate hazards and teach crews the COA leadership and the public on the use and benefits of using fire to fight fire and protect communities (Wildland Program);

Continue to pursue working relationships with surrounding counties (Wildland Program).

“The Amarillo Fire Department loves the Amarillo community!” Mays ends his letter in the report. “It is our sincere honor and calling to help and serve others on what may be the single worst day of their lives. We strive to compassionately mitigate emergencies as they arise, never losing sight of how we made our citizens feel in the process. Thank you for your continued support, and God bless!”

For a look at the department’s 2022 annual report, look at the document below.